U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeffrey Lewoczko, former 374th Airlift Wing futures director, builds the interior of the base's mobile water filtration trailer at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 20, 2025. Yokota Airmen built the trailer to remove contaminants from affected locations using a mobile, multi-stage filtration system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 03:17
|Photo ID:
|9266863
|VIRIN:
|250320-F-AF991-1008
|Resolution:
|6899x4604
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Effective, Resourceful: Yokota Airmen develop home-grown water filtration system [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Effective, Resourceful: Yokota Airmen develop home-grown water filtration system
No keywords found.