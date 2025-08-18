Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Effective, Resourceful: Yokota Airmen develop home-grown water filtration system [Image 1 of 2]

    Effective, Resourceful: Yokota Airmen develop home-grown water filtration system

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeffrey Lewoczko, former 374th Airlift Wing futures director, builds the interior of the base's mobile water filtration trailer at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 20, 2025. Yokota Airmen built the trailer to remove contaminants from affected locations using a mobile, multi-stage filtration system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Water Filtration
    Innovation
    Yokowerx
    Yokota
    Environmental

