    Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations [Image 5 of 5]

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Kibler 

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr.

    250815-N-CK999-1055 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 15, 2025) Quartermaster 1st Class Romeo Alvarado, from San Antonio, gives training on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Frank E. Petersen Jr. is underway in the North Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. The U.S. Navy frequently conducts exercises and operations in the North Pacific Ocean to maintain readiness, refine tactics, deter conflict and support maritime homeland defense. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christian Kibler)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 20:07
    Photo ID: 9266484
    VIRIN: 250815-N-CK999-1055
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 979.2 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts routine operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Christian Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CSG3
    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr.
    Sailors
    US NAVY
    Destroyer

