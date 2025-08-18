Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2025 hosts National Partners at Opening Ceremony in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia August 18, 2025 [Image 2 of 3]

    Pacific Partnership 2025 hosts National Partners at Opening Ceremony in Chuuk, Federated States of Micronesia August 18, 2025

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    12.31.2015

    Photo by Seaman Isabel Mendoza 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Pacific Partnership 2025 multinational band plays at an opening ceremony during Pacific Partnership 2025 in Chuuk, August 18, 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isabel Mendoza)

