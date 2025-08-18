302 AW command chief retires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Christopher Sedlacek (left), 910th Airlift Wing commander, stands next to Chief Master Sgt. Kimberly Lord, 302d Airlift Wing command chief, holding Lord's certificate of retirement during her retirement. ceremony Aug. 3, 2025, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)