NRO MOD Director TJ Lincoln visits S4S,

(From left to right) Royal Canadian Air Force Brigadier-General Kyle C. Paul, Deputy Combined Joint Force Space Component commander; U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Frank R. Kincaid, U.S. Space Forces—Space deputy commander; TJ Lincoln, National Reconnaissance Office’s Director, Mission Operations Directorate (MOD); and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Sarah Williams, senior enlisted leader, NRO’s Mission Operations Directorate; meet outside of S4S headquarters at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025. During his visit to Vandenberg SFB, Lincoln met with representatives from S4S, the 18th Space Defense Squadron, the 533rd Training Squadron and the Combined Space Operations Center to discuss NRO support to S4S for future exercises and space operations. As director for the NRO’s Mission Operations Directorate, Lincoln is responsible for assuring national space systems operations, guidance, support, and coordination between the NRO, the Intelligence Community, and the Department of Defense while leading a diverse team of professionals at multiple operating locations providing critical overhead reconnaissance, intelligence, communications, and situational awareness to U.S. and allied partners, military, and national decision makers. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)