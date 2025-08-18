2025 Retiree Appreciation Day planned for Sept. 5 at Fort McCoy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A scene is shown Sept. 6, 2024, in building 905 during the 2024 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 2024 RAD was organized by the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life Retirement Services Office of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources. The event included a full day of activities with a benefits fair, briefings, sales at the Fort McCoy Commissary, and open hours at the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)