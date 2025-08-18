Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Retiree Appreciation Day planned for Sept. 5 at Fort McCoy [Image 7 of 7]

    2025 Retiree Appreciation Day planned for Sept. 5 at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A scene is shown Sept. 6, 2024, in building 905 during the 2024 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 2024 RAD was organized by the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life Retirement Services Office of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources. The event included a full day of activities with a benefits fair, briefings, sales at the Fort McCoy Commissary, and open hours at the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 15:23
    Photo ID: 9265922
    VIRIN: 240906-A-OK556-2525
    Resolution: 5490x3408
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources
    2024 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Fort McCoy Soldier for Life Retirement Services Office
    Wisconsin

