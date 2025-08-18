Disconnecting Ground Power on 940 ARW KC-135

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Curtis Gentry and Airman First Class Matthew Peters disconnect ground power before flight on a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 940th Air Refueling Wing at Beale Air Force Base, California on August 14, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick-Liu)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 13:52
|Photo ID:
|9265607
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-EH923-5031
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
