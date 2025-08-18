940 ARW Personnel Conduct Training Before Launch

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Curtis Gentry, (left) conducts flight control training before launch with Airman 1st Class Matthew Peters on a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 940th Air Refueling Wing at Beale Air Force Base on August 14, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick-Liu)
