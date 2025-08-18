Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    940 ARW MXG Personnel Conduct Training Before Launch

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Lindsay Riddick-Liu 

    940th Air Refueling Wing

    Personnel from the 940th Air Refueling Wing Maintenance Group conduct training on flight control on a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker before launch at Beale Air Force Base on August 14, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lindsay Riddick-Liu)

