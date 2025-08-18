Alabama NG Soldiers aid civilian in Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left) Staff Sgt. Jacob Roberts, Sgt. 1st Class Alicia Haggins, Sgt. Justin Fagan and 2nd Lt. Indiana Rhodes, stand together for a photograph Aug. 15, a day after they came to the aid of a Polish civilian suffering a heart-related emergency at a rest area near Skwierzyna, Poland. The Soldiers, all members of the Alabama National Guard's 214th Military Police Company, are one month into a rotational deployment to Poland in support of U.S. Army V Corps. (Courtesy photo)