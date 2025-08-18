Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama NG Soldiers aid civilian in Poland

    SKWIERZYNA, POLAND

    08.15.2025

    U.S. Army V Corps

    (From left) Staff Sgt. Jacob Roberts, Sgt. 1st Class Alicia Haggins, Sgt. Justin Fagan and 2nd Lt. Indiana Rhodes, stand together for a photograph Aug. 15, a day after they came to the aid of a Polish civilian suffering a heart-related emergency at a rest area near Skwierzyna, Poland. The Soldiers, all members of the Alabama National Guard's 214th Military Police Company, are one month into a rotational deployment to Poland in support of U.S. Army V Corps. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 07:33
    Photo ID: 9264738
    VIRIN: 250815-A-HX593-7868
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 345.33 KB
    Location: SKWIERZYNA, PL
    U.S. Soldiers provide lifesaving aid to Polish civilian

