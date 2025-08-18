Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Brigade Support Battalion HHC Welcomes New Commander in Ceremony [Image 9 of 10]

    173rd Brigade Support Battalion HHC Welcomes New Commander in Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Outgoing Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion Commander Capt. Michael Wilde passes the company guidon to incoming Commander Capt. Kayla Fox during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Aug. 19, 2025.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade, forward deployed across Italy and Germany, is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying to the U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility.

    (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 06:09
    Photo ID: 9264662
    VIRIN: 250819-A-XY121-5884
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 17.09 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
