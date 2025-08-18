173rd Brigade Support Battalion HHC Welcomes New Commander in Ceremony

Outgoing Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion Commander Capt. Michael Wilde passes the company guidon to incoming Commander Capt. Kayla Fox during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Aug. 19, 2025.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade, forward deployed across Italy and Germany, is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying to the U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility.
(U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jennifer French)
