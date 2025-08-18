Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PFC Chris Pimentel [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PFC Chris Pimentel

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    August 19th, 2025, PFC Chris Pimentel stands in front of a range located in Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 05:47
    Photo ID: 9264625
    VIRIN: 250819-A-GF403-4993
    Resolution: 3831x4766
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: KR
    Hometown: WESTON, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PFC Chris Pimentel [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PFC Chris Pimentel
    PFC Chris Pimentel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Turning the Past into the Future: PFC Chris Pimentel Finds Purpose in Electromagnetic Warfare

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1SBCT
    Soldier Highlight
    KRF-16
    4ID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download