August 19th, 2025, PFC Chris Pimentel stands in front of a range located in Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 05:47
|Photo ID:
|9264625
|VIRIN:
|250819-A-GF403-4993
|Resolution:
|3831x4766
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Hometown:
|WESTON, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PFC Chris Pimentel [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Turning the Past into the Future: PFC Chris Pimentel Finds Purpose in Electromagnetic Warfare
