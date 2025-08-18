Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) GQ. [Image 3 of 4]

    USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) GQ.

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Blair 

    USS Forrest Sherman

    A U.S. Sailor demonstrates the proper donning of chemical, biological, and radiological protective equipment during a general quarters drill on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 02:33
    Photo ID: 9264472
    VIRIN: 250809-N-JO162-1044
    Resolution: 4781x3187
    Size: 495.8 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) GQ. [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kenneth Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) GQ.
    CENTCOM, USCENTCOM, USCENTCOMPA, NAVCENT, C5F

