RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual

U.S Army Soldiers from Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserve forces conduct M4 Weapons Qualifications during the 1-254th Regional Training Institute, New Jersey Army National Guard’s Infantry Advanced Leaders Course, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 22 , 2025. ALC is a branch-specific course that provides Soldiers selected for promotion to staff sergeant the opportunity to enhance their leadership, tactical expertise, and technical skills needed to lead squad-size units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)