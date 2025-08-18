Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual [Image 20 of 29]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S Army Soldiers from Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserve forces conduct M4 Weapons Qualifications during the 1-254th Regional Training Institute, New Jersey Army National Guard’s Infantry Advanced Leaders Course, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 22 , 2025. ALC is a branch-specific course that provides Soldiers selected for promotion to staff sergeant the opportunity to enhance their leadership, tactical expertise, and technical skills needed to lead squad-size units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 21:44
    Photo ID: 9264153
    VIRIN: 250818-Z-AA072-1971
    Resolution: 5488x3659
    Size: 8.52 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual [Image 29 of 29], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual
    RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STX
    forest
    11B
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download