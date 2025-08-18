RTI ALC Course Conducts M4 Weapons Qual

U.S Army Soldiers from Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserve forces conduct M4 Weapons Qualifications during the 1-254th Regional Training Institute, New Jersey Army National Guard’s Infantry Advanced Leaders Course, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 22 , 2025. ALC is a branch-specific course that provides Soldiers selected for promotion to staff sergeant the opportunity to enhance their leadership, tactical expertise, and technical skills needed to lead squad-size units. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 21:44
|Photo ID:
|9264152
|VIRIN:
|250818-Z-AA072-1975
|Resolution:
|5059x3373
|Size:
|9.72 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
