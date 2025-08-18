Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Sustainment Program Conducts July drill [Image 33 of 33]

    Recruit Sustainment Program Conducts July drill

    SEAGIRT, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Recruits and Soldiers with the New Jersey National Guard’s Recruit Sustainment Program physical training at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, N.J., July 20, 2025. The Recruit Sustainment Program is a program of the United States Army National Guard designed to introduce new recruits to the fundamentals of the U.S. Army before they leave for Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 20:42
    Photo ID: 9263986
    VIRIN: 250807-Z-AA072-1870
    Location: SEAGIRT, US
    This work, Recruit Sustainment Program Conducts July drill [Image 33 of 33], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Basic Training
    Drill Sergeant
    Basic Combat Training
    Drill Sgt
    New Jersey National Guard
    Boot Camp

