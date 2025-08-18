Recruit Sustainment Program Conducts July drill

U.S. Army Recruits and Soldiers with the New Jersey National Guard’s Recruit Sustainment Program physical training at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, N.J., July 20, 2025. The Recruit Sustainment Program is a program of the United States Army National Guard designed to introduce new recruits to the fundamentals of the U.S. Army before they leave for Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 20:42
|Photo ID:
|9263986
|VIRIN:
|250807-Z-AA072-1870
|Resolution:
|5180x3453
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|SEAGIRT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
