A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 940th Air Refueling Wing taxis before take off on the flight line at Beale Air Force Base, California on August 14, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jacquelyn Stavlo)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 19:23
|Photo ID:
|9263744
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-JE906-3606
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, KC-135 Taxis Before Take Off, by SSgt Jacquelyn Stavlo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
