U.S. and Chilean soldiers load a simulated casualty into an ambulance during a casualty evacuation training during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 18, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rosa Ibarra)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 17:49
|Photo ID:
|9263594
|VIRIN:
|250818-Z-EE425-1031
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|473.5 KB
|Location:
|ANTUCO, BíO-BíO, CL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SV 25 CASEVAC Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Rosa Ibarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.