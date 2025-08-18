Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SV 25 CASEVAC Training [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SV 25 CASEVAC Training

    ANTUCO, BíO-BíO, CHILE

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Spc. Rosa Ibarra 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S and Chilean soldiers prepare to move a simulated casualty during a casualty evacuation training during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 18, 2025. Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rosa Ibarra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 17:49
    Photo ID: 9263591
    VIRIN: 250818-Z-EE425-1013
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 399.43 KB
    Location: ANTUCO, BíO-BíO, CL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SV 25 CASEVAC Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Rosa Ibarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SV 25 CASEVAC Training
    SV 25 CASEVAC Training
    SV 25 CASEVAC Training
    SV 25 CASEVAC Training
    SV 25 CASEVAC Training
    SV 25 CASEVAC Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    Training
    Medical
    SV25
    Southern Vanguard 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download