SV 25 CASEVAC Training

Cabo primero Victor Baeza, a paramedic with the Enfermeria Militar Avanzada Husares, prepares a litter inside of a field medical tent to transport a simulated casualty in casualty evacuation training during Exercise Southern Vanguard 25 in Antuco, Chile, Aug. 18, 2025. Southern Vanguard 25 underscores the U.S. Army’s enduring commitment to regional partnership as U.S. forces deploy to Chile to conduct combined mountain warfare, field, and command post training alongside Chilean forces, with participation from Argentina and Peru - strengthening interoperability, shared readiness, and mutual trust while advancing regional security and cooperation across the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Rosa Ibarra)