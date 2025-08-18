U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christian Puente, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron structural engineer, joints mortar blocks together at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 13, 2025. Jointing mortar fills and seals the spaces between masonry units, providing a clean finish and added protection from moisture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9263566
|VIRIN:
|250813-F-OY799-1376
|Resolution:
|4539x6801
|Size:
|19.91 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60th CES Airmen Build Skills and Structures [Image 18 of 18], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.