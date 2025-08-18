60th CES Airmen Build Skills and Structures

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christian Puente, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron structural engineer, joints mortar blocks together at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 13, 2025. Jointing mortar fills and seals the spaces between masonry units, providing a clean finish and added protection from moisture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)