60th CES Airmen Build Skills and Structures

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Orville Wright, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron structural engineer, measures out where to cut a mortar block at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 13, 2025. Accurate measurements help ensure the block fits properly within a wall’s design. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)