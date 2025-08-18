60th CES Airmen Build Skills and Structures

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Orville Wright, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron structural engineer, cuts mortar blocks at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 13, 2025. Cut blocks are used to fill spaces and maintain the planned dimensions of a wall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
