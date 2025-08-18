Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th CES Airmen Build Skills and Structures

    60th CES Airmen Build Skills and Structures

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Orville Wright, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron structural engineer, cuts mortar blocks at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 13, 2025. Cut blocks are used to fill spaces and maintain the planned dimensions of a wall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 17:32
    Photo ID: 9263563
    VIRIN: 250813-F-OY799-1327
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 19.08 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
