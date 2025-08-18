60th CES Airmen Build Skills and Structures

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Antonio Abolencia, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron structural supervisor, checks the level of a mortar block at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 13, 2025. Leveling each brick maintains structural integrity and alignment across a wall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)