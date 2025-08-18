U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Antonio Abolencia, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron structural supervisor, checks the level of a mortar block at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 13, 2025. Leveling each brick maintains structural integrity and alignment across a wall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|08.13.2025
|08.18.2025 17:32
|9263561
|250813-F-OY799-1283
|2213x3319
|6.7 MB
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, 60th CES Airmen Build Skills and Structures [Image 18 of 18], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.