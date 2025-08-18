60th CES Airmen Build Skills and Structures

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marvin Castro, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron structural engineer, places a new mortar block on a foundation at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 13, 2025. Proper placement of mortar blocks on the foundation ensures stability and alignment for a structure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)