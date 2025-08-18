Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STAFDEL Dunst visit to NSDC

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, COLO., COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Forces Space

    Mr. Charles Dunst, U.S. Senator Michael Bennet’s National Security Advisor, middle-left, stands with his team and leadership from Space Delta 15 and the National Space Defense Center, during his visit to the NSDC at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Aug. 13, 2025. The visit focused on directly observing space operations and national security missions at Peterson and Schriever SFBs to inform policy and budgetary recommendations and gain a comprehensive understanding of Colorado's critical role in national security and defense.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 16:12
