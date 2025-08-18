STAFDEL Dunst visit to NSDC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Charles Dunst, U.S. Senator Michael Bennet’s National Security Advisor, middle-left, stands with his team and leadership from Space Delta 15 and the National Space Defense Center, during his visit to the NSDC at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Aug. 13, 2025. The visit focused on directly observing space operations and national security missions at Peterson and Schriever SFBs to inform policy and budgetary recommendations and gain a comprehensive understanding of Colorado's critical role in national security and defense.