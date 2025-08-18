Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Regimen, Basic Camp Graduation Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2nd Regimen, Basic Camp Graduation Ceremony

    RADCLIFF, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    Cadets assigned to the 2nd Regime, Basic Camp, graduate from Cadet Summer Training at Brooks Field on Fort Knox, Ky., August 6, 2025. After 30 days of rigorous training, Cadets are now one step closer to their careers as future army officers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 13:05
    Photo ID: 9262716
    VIRIN: 250806-Z-AP021-1001
    Resolution: 4136x2758
    Size: 9.12 MB
    Location: RADCLIFF, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Regimen, Basic Camp Graduation Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Regimen, Basic Camp Graduation Ceremony
    2nd Regimen, Basic Camp Graduation Ceremony
    2nd Regimen, Basic Camp Graduation Ceremony
    2nd Regimen, Basic Camp Graduation Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Puerto Rico ROTC Cadets graduate Basic Camp

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROTC
    Puerto Rico Nationa Guard
    CST 2025
    CST

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download