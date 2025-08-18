VMM-364 Relief and Appointment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Shawn C. Stelzel, left, the commanding officer of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, passes a noncommissioned officer sword to Sgt. Maj. Luigi B. Morillas, the incoming senior enlisted leader of VMM-364, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 13, 2025. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition which formally signifies the transfer of responsibility and authority from one individual to another. Among other achievements, the culture of excellence fostered by Sgt. Maj. Christopher M. Flutch, the outgoing senior enlisted leader of VMM-364, contributed to the unit’s successful combat readiness during a deployment to the Philippines, where he served as the senior enlisted leader for an air combat element of 500 personnel spread across the First Island Chain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon Garcia)