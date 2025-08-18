Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMM-364 Relief and Appointment [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VMM-364 Relief and Appointment

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon Garcia 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, present gifts to family members of the outgoing command senior enlisted leader of VMM-364, Sgt. Maj. Christopher M. Flutch, during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 13, 2025. The relief and appointment ceremony is a time-honored tradition which formally signifies the transfer of responsibility and authority from one individual to another. Among other achievements, the culture of excellence fostered by Flutch contributed to the unit’s successful combat readiness during a deployment to the Philippines, where he served as the senior enlisted leader for an air combat element of 500 personnel spread across the First Island Chain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Ramon Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 13:07
    Photo ID: 9262708
    VIRIN: 250813-M-ZC526-1112
    Resolution: 5979x3986
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-364 Relief and Appointment [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Ramon Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMM-364 Relief and Appointment
    VMM-364 Relief and Appointment
    VMM-364 Relief and Appointment
    VMM-364 Relief and Appointment
    VMM-364 Relief and Appointment
    VMM-364 Relief and Appointment
    VMM-364 Relief and Appointment
    VMM-364 Relief and Appointment
    VMM-364 Relief and Appointment
    VMM-364 Relief and Appointment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    Purple Foxes
    MAG-39
    Relief and Appointment
    VMM-364
    Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download