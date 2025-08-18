NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Engineer and Scientist Development Program graduates pose with leadership during the graduation ceremony on July 29, 2024, at China Lake, Calif. NAWCWD commander Rear Adm. Keith Hash, left, and program manager Dean Cook, right, celebrated 60 China Lake graduates who completed three to five years of rotational tours, mentoring and specialized training while earning their Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act Level 2 certification, representing part of the 94 total graduates from both China Lake and Point Mugu locations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)