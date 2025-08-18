Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program [Image 4 of 4]

    NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Ryan Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Engineer and Scientist Development Program graduates pose with leadership during the graduation ceremony on July 29, 2024, at China Lake, Calif. NAWCWD commander Rear Adm. Keith Hash, left, and program manager Dean Cook, right, celebrated 60 China Lake graduates who completed three to five years of rotational tours, mentoring and specialized training while earning their Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act Level 2 certification, representing part of the 94 total graduates from both China Lake and Point Mugu locations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 11:28
    Photo ID: 9262459
    VIRIN: 250729-N-LR875-5426
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program

