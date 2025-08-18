Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Ryan Smith 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Award plaques are displayed during the NAWCWD Engineer and Scientist Development Program graduation ceremony at China Lake, Calif., July 29, 2025. NAWCWD celebrated 94 total graduates from China Lake and Point Mugu who completed three to five years of rotational assignments and specialized training, earning their Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act Level 2 certification. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 11:28
    Photo ID: 9262458
    VIRIN: 250729-N-LR875-5562
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: CHINA LAKE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program [Image 4 of 4], by Ryan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

