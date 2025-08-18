NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Award plaques are displayed during the NAWCWD Engineer and Scientist Development Program graduation ceremony at China Lake, Calif., July 29, 2025. NAWCWD celebrated 94 total graduates from China Lake and Point Mugu who completed three to five years of rotational assignments and specialized training, earning their Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act Level 2 certification. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Smith)