NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program

Engineer and Scientist Development Program graduates pose with leadership during the graduation ceremony on Aug. 12, 2024, at Point Mugu, Calif. NAWCWD commander Rear Adm. Keith Hash, left, and executive director Dan Carreño, right, celebrated 34 Point Mugu graduates who completed three to five years of rotational tours and specialized training, representing part of the 94 total graduates from both Point Mugu and China Lake who earned their Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act Level 2 certification. (U.S. Navy photo by Rob Grabendike)