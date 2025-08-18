Engineer and Scientist Development Program graduates pose with leadership during the graduation ceremony on Aug. 12, 2024, at Point Mugu, Calif. NAWCWD commander Rear Adm. Keith Hash, left, and executive director Dan Carreño, right, celebrated 34 Point Mugu graduates who completed three to five years of rotational tours and specialized training, representing part of the 94 total graduates from both Point Mugu and China Lake who earned their Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act Level 2 certification. (U.S. Navy photo by Rob Grabendike)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 11:28
|Photo ID:
|9262443
|VIRIN:
|250812-N-GD065-6134
|Resolution:
|2500x1667
|Size:
|999.16 KB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Grabendike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program
No keywords found.