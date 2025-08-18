Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program

    POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Robert Grabendike 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Rear Adm. Keith Hash, NAWCWD commander, delivers closing remarks during the Engineer and Scientist Development Program graduation ceremony on Aug. 12, 2024, at Point Mugu, Calif. Hash emphasized the graduates' critical role in supporting warfighters, telling them that service members "appreciate what you're doing every day, the critical information, techniques and equipment that help them come home safely," while challenging them to think differently as demands increase despite shrinking resources. (U.S. Navy photo by Rob Grabendike)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 11:28
    Photo ID: 9262442
    VIRIN: 250812-N-GD065-7263
    Resolution: 2500x1667
    Size: 870.47 KB
    Location: POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Grabendike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program
    NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program
    NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program
    NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVAIR
    China Lake
    NAWCWD
    Point Mugu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download