NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program

Rear Adm. Keith Hash, NAWCWD commander, delivers closing remarks during the Engineer and Scientist Development Program graduation ceremony on Aug. 12, 2024, at Point Mugu, Calif. Hash emphasized the graduates' critical role in supporting warfighters, telling them that service members "appreciate what you're doing every day, the critical information, techniques and equipment that help them come home safely," while challenging them to think differently as demands increase despite shrinking resources. (U.S. Navy photo by Rob Grabendike)