Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NNSY Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New GSA Servmart

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NNSY Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New GSA Servmart

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held a ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 4 to celebrate the opening of the new General Services Administration (GSA) Servmart. This new location, sponsored by the Supply Department (Code 500) in partnership with GSA, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), and Grainger, provides employees with on-site support from supply chain experts to get the materials they need when they need it. Then Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman; incoming Shipyard Commander Rear Adm. Kavon “Hak” Hakimzadeh; Supply Officer Capt. Diana Dalphonse; Ryan Schrank, Director (Acting), Program Operations GSA; and Tania Godoy, Regional Sales Vice President, Grainger, cut the ribbon in honor of the grand opening. The GSA Servmart is located on the first floor of Bldg. 276 and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 11:18
    Photo ID: 9262441
    VIRIN: 250804-N-YO710-2952
    Resolution: 4938x3292
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NNSY Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New GSA Servmart, by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    GSA Servmart

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download