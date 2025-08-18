NNSY Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New GSA Servmart

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held a ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 4 to celebrate the opening of the new General Services Administration (GSA) Servmart. This new location, sponsored by the Supply Department (Code 500) in partnership with GSA, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), and Grainger, provides employees with on-site support from supply chain experts to get the materials they need when they need it. Then Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman; incoming Shipyard Commander Rear Adm. Kavon “Hak” Hakimzadeh; Supply Officer Capt. Diana Dalphonse; Ryan Schrank, Director (Acting), Program Operations GSA; and Tania Godoy, Regional Sales Vice President, Grainger, cut the ribbon in honor of the grand opening. The GSA Servmart is located on the first floor of Bldg. 276 and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.