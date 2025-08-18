NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dan Carreño, NAWCWD executive director, delivers opening remarks during the Engineer and Scientist Development Program graduation ceremony on Aug. 12, 2024, at Point Mugu, Calif. Carreño reflected on his own experience starting as a Junior Professional at China Lake in 1990, telling the 94 graduates that the rotational program allowed him to build relationships that endure today and emphasizing the importance of their work supporting the Navy's mission to preserve peace and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Rob Grabendike)