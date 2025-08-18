Dan Carreño, NAWCWD executive director, delivers opening remarks during the Engineer and Scientist Development Program graduation ceremony on Aug. 12, 2024, at Point Mugu, Calif. Carreño reflected on his own experience starting as a Junior Professional at China Lake in 1990, telling the 94 graduates that the rotational program allowed him to build relationships that endure today and emphasizing the importance of their work supporting the Navy's mission to preserve peace and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Rob Grabendike)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 11:17
|Photo ID:
|9262439
|VIRIN:
|250812-N-GD065-1535
|Resolution:
|2500x1667
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Grabendike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program
