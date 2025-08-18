Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program [Image 3 of 3]

    POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Robert Grabendike 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Dan Carreño, NAWCWD executive director, delivers opening remarks during the Engineer and Scientist Development Program graduation ceremony on Aug. 12, 2024, at Point Mugu, Calif. Carreño reflected on his own experience starting as a Junior Professional at China Lake in 1990, telling the 94 graduates that the rotational program allowed him to build relationships that endure today and emphasizing the importance of their work supporting the Navy's mission to preserve peace and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Rob Grabendike)

    VIRIN: 250812-N-GD065-1535
    Location: POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
    NAWCWD, NAVAIR, Point Mugu, China Lake

