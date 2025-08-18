Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program

    POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Robert Grabendike 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Dean Cook, Engineer and Scientist Development Program manager, speaks during the graduation ceremony on Aug. 12, 2024, at Point Mugu, Calif. Cook acknowledged the network of managers, supervisors, navigators and mentors who guided the 94 graduates through years of technical development, emphasizing the critical support system behind each graduate's success in the program. (U.S. Navy photo by Rob Grabendike)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 11:17
    Photo ID: 9262436
    VIRIN: 250812-N-GD065-5277
    Resolution: 2500x1667
    Size: 963.78 KB
    Location: POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Grabendike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program
    NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program
    NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download