NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dean Cook, Engineer and Scientist Development Program manager, speaks during the graduation ceremony on Aug. 12, 2024, at Point Mugu, Calif. Cook acknowledged the network of managers, supervisors, navigators and mentors who guided the 94 graduates through years of technical development, emphasizing the critical support system behind each graduate's success in the program. (U.S. Navy photo by Rob Grabendike)