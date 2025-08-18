NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lisa Barneby, chief operating officer for Point Mugu Sea Range and a 2001 Engineer and Scientist Development Program graduate, speaks during the graduation ceremony on Aug. 12, 2024, at Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif. Barneby reinforced mentorship's critical role in the program, sharing how within three years of graduating from college she was pushing terminate buttons when missiles went awry and emphasizing the lasting impact of informal mentorship relationships formed during early career development. (U.S. Navy photo by Rob Grabendike)