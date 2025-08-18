Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program

    NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program

    POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Robert Grabendike 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Lisa Barneby, chief operating officer for Point Mugu Sea Range and a 2001 Engineer and Scientist Development Program graduate, speaks during the graduation ceremony on Aug. 12, 2024, at Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Calif. Barneby reinforced mentorship's critical role in the program, sharing how within three years of graduating from college she was pushing terminate buttons when missiles went awry and emphasizing the lasting impact of informal mentorship relationships formed during early career development. (U.S. Navy photo by Rob Grabendike)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 11:17
    Photo ID: 9262435
    VIRIN: 250812-N-GD065-9217
    Resolution: 2500x1667
    Size: 1009.5 KB
    Location: POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, NAWCWD graduates 94 from ESDP program [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Grabendike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

