AFW2 participants competed against a team from the United Kingdom in sitting volleyball during the 2025 Air Force and Marine Corps Trials event at Joint Base San Antonio in March.

Trials is an opportunity for recovering service members to challenge themselves in various adaptive sports. Participants then may be selected to compete in the Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs in June 2025.