AFW2 participants competed in sitting volleyball during the 2025 Air Force and Marine Corps Trials event at Joint Base San Antonio in March.
Trials is an opportunity for recovering service members to challenge themselves in various adaptive sports. Participants then may be selected to compete in the Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs in June 2025.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 11:41
|Photo ID:
|9262424
|VIRIN:
|250319-O-TJ509-5087
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|7.08 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
