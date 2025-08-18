Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Air Force and Marine Corps Trials

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Photo by Melissa Bitter 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    AFW2 participants competed in sitting volleyball during the 2025 Air Force and Marine Corps Trials event at Joint Base San Antonio in March.
    Trials is an opportunity for recovering service members to challenge themselves in various adaptive sports. Participants then may be selected to compete in the Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs in June 2025.

