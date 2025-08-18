Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training Air Wing 5 Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Ensign Sarah Brady 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    Members of training squadron VT-2 "Doerbirds" conduct a cross-country flight to Athens, Georgia in a T-6 Texan II. Photo by LT Austin Traylor.

    CNATRA
    Flight Training
    T-6
    naval aviator
    Texan
    VT-2

