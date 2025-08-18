Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Demarcation Line Marker

    Military Demarcation Line Marker

    PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    The 'Bridge of No Return' in the Korean Demilitarized Zone photographed Aug. 18. The bridge was used for prisoner exchanges including the USS Pueblo crew in 1968 after their capture by North Korea. An original Military Demarcation Line marker is on the left.

    Location: PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Korean War
    DMZ
    United Nations Command
    Republic of Korea

