The 'Bridge of No Return' in the Korean Demilitarized Zone photographed Aug. 18. The bridge was used for prisoner exchanges including the USS Pueblo crew in 1968 after their capture by North Korea. An original Military Demarcation Line marker is on the left.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 09:58
|Photo ID:
|9262298
|VIRIN:
|250818-N-YQ363-9873
|Resolution:
|5328x4000
|Size:
|11.64 MB
|Location:
|PAJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Demarcation Line Marker, by LCDR Brendan Trembath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.