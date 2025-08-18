NSA Souda Bay CMC Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 5, 2025) Incoming Command Master Chief Jans Valdespou, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, (right) embraces outgoing Command Master Chief Rafael Barney, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, during a Change of Command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, on Aug. 5, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)