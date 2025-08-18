Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Souda Bay CMC Change of Command [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NSA Souda Bay CMC Change of Command

    GREECE

    08.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 5, 2025) Outgoing Command Master Chief Rafael Barney, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, is piped ashore, during a Change of Command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay on Aug. 5, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 08:12
    Photo ID: 9262143
    VIRIN: 250805-N-NO067-1221
    Resolution: 4480x5798
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay CMC Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Souda Bay CMC Change of Command
    NSA Souda Bay CMC Change of Command
    NSA Souda Bay CMC Change of Command
    NSA Souda Bay CMC Change of Command
    NSA Souda Bay CMC Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download