NSA Souda Bay CMC Change of Command

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 5, 2025) Outgoing Command Master Chief Rafael Barney, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, is piped ashore, during a Change of Command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay on Aug. 5, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)