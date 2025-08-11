CMSAF visits the 378th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Clayton Ray, 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal operations noncommissioned officer in charge, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 12, 2025. Ray was presented a challenge coin by Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi, for his superior performance, outstanding accomplishments and dedication to mission success. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)