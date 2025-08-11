CMSAF visits the 378th AEW

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi speaks to service members assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing during an all call within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 11, 2025. Flosi regularly visits installations to gain a better understanding of ground-level operations across the Air Force, to aid him with representing the enlisted force’s interests to the American public and to all levels of government. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)