CMSAF visits the 378th AEW

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi speaks with service members assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 11, 2025. During the immersion, Flosi and 378th ECES members discussed numerous projects the squadron completed as the installation transitions to a more permanent and enduring base, solidifying its presence in the region to compete strategically and support regional partners. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)